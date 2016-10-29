‘BSP will probe Akhilesh’s ‘big’ economic decisions’

BSP president Mayawati on Friday said she would order a probe into the various economic decisions taken by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in the run-up to the State Assembly elections, if voted to power.

“Assessing that his party will not return to power, the Chief Minister is taking big economic decisions on a regular basis and they will definitely be probed by the BSP government,” she said in a statement.

“Now when the Assembly elections are just round the corner, the Chief Minister is enacting ‘drama’ to woo different sections of society and making announcements,” she said.

Her statement said: “The Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to raise honorarium of gram pradhan from Rs.2,500 to Rs.3,000 and distribution of the ruling the SP’s poll material in the form of steel plates and glasses to school children was aimed at gaining cheap publicity.”

The Dalit leader also welcomed the “stern” direction of the Allahabad High Court to the State government for the latter’s failure to contain dengue menace.

After being rapped by the High Court on the issue recently, Akhilesh Yadav had directed officials to launch a campaign in every district of the State to check the disease.

“Accepting apathy and laxity alone in the court will not serve the purpose.... stern measures and prompt action against those responsible for it is required,” she said. - PTI