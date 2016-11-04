‘BJP snatching soldiers’ rights’

: Reacting to accusations by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders that he was politicising the alleged suicide of ex-serviceman Ram Kishan Grewal over One Rank, One Pension (OROP), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said he was doing politics for getting soldiers their rights.

After the alleged suicide created a political storm over Wednesday and Thursday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju accused Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi of indulging in vote bank politics and said people were tired of their “dramas”.

“BJP- yeh log rajniti kar rahe. Hum rajneeti kar rahe, hum sainiko ko haque dilane ki rajniti kar rahe. BJP sainiko ke haque cheenne ki raajneeti kar rahi (BJP-these people are doing politics. We are doing politics, we are doing politics of getting soldiers their rights. BJP is doing politics of taking away their rights)” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

Mr. Kejriwal, who was detained till late in the evening on Wednesday when he tried to meet the family of the ex-serviceman, tweeted on Thursday that the action was handled not by the Delhi Police or Ministry of Home Affairs but the Prime Minister’s Office.

Ministers slammed

He also targeted Union Minister General V.K. Singh and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for “insulting” the ex-serviceman through their statements. General V.K. Singh had mentioned that Mr. Grewal had fought the Sarpanch’s election with a Congress ticket and

Mr. Khattar had stated that martyrs were those who laid down their lives at the border, not those who committed suicide.