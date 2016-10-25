‘Ashoka University is committed to free speech’

Ashoka University Vice-Chancellor Rudrangshu Mukherjee has said that the university is committed to free speech and the question of diluting this commitment did not arise.

The V-C was reacting to reports about the university not supporting free speech after the administration disowned a petition on “human rights’ abuses” in Kashmir. The petition was signed by members of the university community.

Two articles by students in the in-house e-paper “The Edict” had said that while the university was vocal about its support for Jawaharlal Nehru University after its students were charged with sedition earlier this year, the administration’s response was one of unease when the students drafted a petition on Kashmir.

The V-C said that the petition on Kashmir expressed the views of a small group within the Ashoka community, but was worded in a way that implied it to be the stand the university took.

“The university stands for and supports free speech, but will not allow the misuse of its name or association with any one political view,” said Mr. Mukherjee.

Ashoka University, the V-C added, had introduced rules about who could send broadcast messages to the entire community on July 21, before the “Kashmir Petition” was released. He said that some media reports had erroneously used the words “moderate” to imply that there was an attempt to monitor emails and curtail free speech.