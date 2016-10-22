‘AAP spent just 24% of development budget’

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, on Thursday attempted to corner the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for allegedly spending less than a quarter of funds meant for development work even as it splurged on advertisements.

‘Spent crores on ads’

Basing his criticism on department-wise details of spending on development works by the government, the BJP leader said it revealed that the government had been able to spend only 24 per cent of this while “crores” were spent on ads.

“The world assesses progress of a country based on the developmental activities in the Capital and the success or failure of a government is judged based on its spending for the community on electricity, water, health, education, housing, nutrition, labuor welfare, welfare of deprived sections of society, urban development, health care, youth welfare, technical education, transport, industry, food and supply,” Mr. Gupta said.

During the last six months, the LoP claimed, the government had spent “only 3.33 per cent” funds on electricity where as electricity department has provision for Rs.386 crore under the head out of which only Rs. 22.86 crores were spent.

The water supply and sanitation, he further said, were allocated Rs. 1,976 crore out of which it could spent only 17.24 per cent.

“There is huge shortage of housing in Delhi. The government had promised cheap housing for the poor and Rs. 300 crore was allotted for housing in the budget out of which only Rs.14 crore has been spent proving their claim to provide housing for the poor to be hollow,” Mr Gupta added.