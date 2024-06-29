​Murder at Burger King outlet: Delhi police arrest close aide of Portugal-based gangster; 3 suspects still on the run 

The Delhi police’s Special Cell has arrested a close aide of Portugal-based gangster Himanshu Bhau in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old man at a Burger King outlet in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden last week.

Identified as Bijender alias Golu, 27, the arrested accused is a childhood acquaintance of Bhau, who has claimed responsibility for the murder, the police said. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered.

During interrogation, Bijender disclosed that the murder of Aman Joon, a resident of Jhajjar, was committed in a pre-planned manner on the directions of a gang based abroad, a senior police officer said. Bijender is accused in several cases of murder and attempted murder, the police added.

The police said around 9.30 p.m. on June 18, three men rode on a bike to the outlet on Najafgarh Road. While one kept guard outside, the other two went inside and fired at least 20-25 rounds at Joon from a close range, leading to his death.

Suspects identified

Teams were formed to nab the suspects and they were identified as Ashish alias Lalu from Hisar, Vikas alias Vickey from Jhajjar, and Bijender from Rohtak. All three are residents of Haryana.

“A criminal gang based abroad had taken responsibility for the attack,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P.S. Kushwah.

The police teams raided suspected hideouts in Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab in pursuit of the suspects. “The police kept tracking their movements established through sources and technical surveillance,” Mr. Kushwah said.

After a 10-day search, following a tip-off, the police arrested Bijender after he put up a brief resistance in Rohini on June 28.

Mr. Kushwah said Bijender had studied up to Class IX at a government school in Rohtak and has five cases of murder, attempted murder, and cases under the Arms Act registered against him.

‘Revenge act’

In an Instagram post, in which Bhau claimed responsibility for the crime, the gangster called Joon’s murder a “revenge” for his alleged involvement in the murder of gangster Shakti Dada. He claimed that gangster Neeraj Bawana also took responsibility for the murder. “It was a revenge act, and everybody who was involved in it will also be targeted,” the post added.

A senior police officer said Bhau knew Bijender since childhood as they both hailed from the same village. “It is not like Bijender was recruited by Bhau to work for him as a sharpshooter. They were also involved in a criminal case in 2018. Bijender had close ties with Sahil, another close aide of Bhau,” he said.

Another suspect, Anu, who was allegedly tasked with luring Joon to the restaurant, is still at large. A few days after the crime, she was spotted at Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra railway station, according to CCTV footage obtained by the Delhi police.

The officer said many alleged gang members were providing shelter to the suspects in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab as their locations kept changing.