August 30, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Veterinary Officer-cum-Zoo Director Ashokan has requested the Coimbatore Corporation officials to appoint trained workers to capture stray horses roaming in the city.

The civic body had on August 23 stepped up measures to curb stray cattle menace on the streets of the city, considering road safety. The captured animals are sheltered in the zoo and the owners are asked to a pay a fine of ₹10,000 per animal while reclaiming.

Shopkeepers on Marutha Konar Street in Ward 42 of the Coimbatore Corporation said that retired racehorses were left to roam on the streets. “The animals have been roaming in this area for several years now. They neither disturb the residents nor enter the shops. So nobody cares. Drivers are used to navigating their way around the horses. Officials have made a note of it, but no action has been taken so far,” the shopkeeper said.

According to official sources, conservancy workers do not know to handle the horses.

“On August 25, workers attempted to capture six horses near Bharathi Park in Saibaba Colony, but managed to get only one. We are unable to find out the owners of three horses currently in the zoo, since nobody came forward to claim them. The animals are in the zoo for over two months.”

Dr. Ashokan said, “We have requested the officials for specialised workers to impound horses. Only trained persons can handle horses, as the animal would kick when approached from behind or bite when handled from the front.”

