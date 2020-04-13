Zonal special task team conducts inspections

The zonal special task team for the district comprising T.N. Venkatesh, Managing Director of Co-optex and S. Lakshmi, Superintendent of Police, Commercial Crime Investigation Wing (CCIW), Chennai, held discussions with Collector C. Kathiravan and other officials to ensure the implementation of guidelines and monitor COVID-19 prevention measures in the district.

Mr. Kathiravan explained them the steps taken by the district administration in monitoring quarantine areas, ensuring essential supplies in those areas, monitoring fever cases in the district and ensuring proper treatment for the COVID-19 positive patients in the hospitals. Also, the disinfection measures carried out across the district were also explained to the team on Sunday.

On Monday, Mr. Venkatesh inspected the vegetable market at the Corporation’s Central Bus Stand and the Uzhavar Sandhai that functions at Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Panneerselvam Park. Officials explained the steps taken to ensure personal distancing among people at the markets. Later, Mr. Venkatesh visited the containment zone at B.P. Agraharam and inspected the disinfection works and relief assistance provided to people. He visited the Corporation Higher Secondary School where 74 homeless people were lodged and provided food. Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan and Corporation Executive Engineer Vijayakumar were present.

Salem/Namakkal

The special task team appointed for the region visited the containment zones and held discussions with officials here on Monday.

In Salem, R.Krilosh Kumar, Managing Director, TASMAC, and M.N.Manjunatha, ADGP, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation, held discussions with Collector S.A.Raman and other district officials. They inspected the containment zones set up within the Corporation limits and in rural areas.

In Namakkal, C.Munianathan, Commissioner, Adi Dravidar Welfare and Abhay Kumar Singh, ADGP, IW CID, held discussions with Collector K.Megraj and other senior officials on the containment measures in the district.

Mr.Megraj said that the officers visited the containment zones and inquired about amenities available for the residents there. He added that those released from COVID-19 treatment would be kept at the step down ward for 14 days.

Mr.Megraj said that efforts were on to identify from where a 29-year-old female patient contracted COVID-19.