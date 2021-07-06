Zonal deputy tahsildar in Palladam arrested for graft

Tiruppur

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested a zonal deputy tahsildar from the Palladam taluk office in Tiruppur district late on Monday, on charges of demanding a bribe of ₹10,000.

DVAC sources said on Tuesday that Palladam zonal deputy tahsildar S. Meganathan (44) demanded the bribe from a resident of Kethanur village, who approached him on July 2 for the transfer of a name on a patta. Based on his complaint, the DVAC officers led by Deputy Superintendent of Police C. Dakshinamoorthy laid a trap on Monday evening at the taluk office, during which the officers caught Meganathan red-handed while accepting the bribe, the sources said.

The DVAC officers registered a case against him under sections of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act and remanded him in judicial custody.