September 21, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

An awareness rally by school students marked the Zero Emission Day observance in Coimbatore district on Thursday.

Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati flagged off the rally and administered the pledge to the students and others for reducing carbon emissions and footprint.

Students carried placards highlighting the broad goals for zero emission, reducing wastes, reuse and recycling of wastes, avoiding plastic bags, and planting trees to mitigate climate change.

