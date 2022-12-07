Yuva Morcha functionary in Coimbatore booked for Facebook post on Babri Masjid demolition

December 07, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Selvapuram police have registered a case against a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) functionary from Coimbatore for an alleged inflammatory post on Babri Masjid demolition on Facebook.

The police said that a case was registered against A. Natchimuthu (35) of Selvapuram north housing unit who is functionary of BJYM’s Coimbatore urban district. According to the police, among other contents, his post referred to the anniversary of the demolition of the mosque as a day of victory and resurrection of the Hindus.

He was booked for offences under Sections 53(A)(1)(a) (by words, either spoken or written, or by signs or by visible representations or otherwise, promotes or attempts to promote, on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever, disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill will between different religious, racials, language or regional groups or castes or communities) and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code.