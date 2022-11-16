‘Yuva India 2022’ conference in Coimbatore showcases opportunities for youth

November 16, 2022 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

‘Yuva India 2022’, a three-day conference of youth, which began here on Wednesday, became a platform for youngsters from Coimbatore and neighbouring districts to get a glimpse of the opportunities in various fields. The conference also pressed on the need to eliminate drug abuse among youth and bring down fatalities on roads.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran said the conference was designed to guide the youth to tap various opportunities and fine-tune their goals.

Rotarians C.R. Vijay and K.A. Kuriachan, president and chairman of Yuva India 2022, said that 9,000 youth delegates, 2,000 NCC cadets and 600 participants of competitions were part of the conference organised by the Rotary Coimbatore Texcity and Kovai Medical Center and Hospital in association with the Coimbatore district administration, Coimbatore City Police, West Zone Police and the Coimbatore Corporation.

The conference features interactive sessions with notable personalities from various fields, motivational sessions, classes, stalls, competitions and cultural events for which entry is free.

They said that 600 students from 60-odd schools and colleges have participated in five competitions including contemporary dance and street play, which were on topics related to drug abuse and road safety.

A short film competition for college students to create awareness against drug abuse was conducted ahead of the conference and 188 entries were received. The winner of the short film contest will get an opportunity to become an assistant director of Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The Southern Naval Command’s Naval Aircraft Yard, Kochi, has put up a stall at the venue which includes exhibits from Surface, Sub Surface and Aviation Assets of the Indian Navy. The stall is aimed to familiarise the delegates with the salient aspects of the Indian Navy and various opportunities available for the youth.

Lieutenant General A. Arun, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area of Indian Army; Colonel Dinesh Singh Tanwer, Commanding Officer, 110 Infantry Battalion Territorial Army; Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan; Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap; motivational speaker Shiv Khera, and Rotarians A.S. Venkatesh, Rajmohan Nair and Mylsamy spoke on Wednesday.