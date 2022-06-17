Yusuf Pathan inaugurates cricket academy in Salem

Former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan inaugurated the Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) in Salem on Friday.

During his interaction with students, Mr. Pathan, Director of CAP, emphasised that there was no alternative to hard work and sincerity. Salem had been home to some ace cricketers like T. Natarajan, but there was still a lot of unexplored potential in the area. "We aim to hone their skills by providing futuristic facilities, remarkable infrastructure, and certified and experienced coaches so that Salem can produce district, state, and national level players," Mr. Pathan said.