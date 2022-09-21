YouTuber Vasan booked for rash, dangerous driving in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 21, 2022 21:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The City Police on Tuesday booked YouTuber TTF Vasan on charges of riding two-wheeler in a rash and dangerous manner with comedian G.P. Muthu on the pillion seat here recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was booked for offences under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police registered the case based on a complaint lodged by a head constable from the Podanur police station. His complaint said that Vasan rode the two-wheeler in a rash and negligent manner on September 14 evening within the limits of the Podanur police station and circulated the video in social media.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
traffic

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app