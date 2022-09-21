Coimbatore

YouTuber Vasan booked for rash, dangerous driving in Coimbatore

The City Police on Tuesday booked YouTuber TTF Vasan on charges of riding two-wheeler in a rash and dangerous manner with comedian G.P. Muthu on the pillion seat here recently.

He was booked for offences under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The police registered the case based on a complaint lodged by a head constable from the Podanur police station. His complaint said that Vasan rode the two-wheeler in a rash and negligent manner on September 14 evening within the limits of the Podanur police station and circulated the video in social media.


