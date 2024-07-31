ADVERTISEMENT

YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar treated for stomach pain at Attur Government Hospital

Published - July 31, 2024 09:28 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar, who complained of stomach pain, was treated at the Government Hospital in Attur in Salem district on Wednesday.

Mr. Shankar, who was arrested for making defamatory remarks against women police personnel, was granted one-day custody to the Nilgiris police. After the custody ended on Tuesday evening, he was produced in a court in the Nilgiris and was taken to Coimbatore Central Prison.

On Wednesday morning, while on the way in a police vehicle to Chennai on the Salem – Ulundurpet National Highway, he complained of stomach pain. He was taken to the hospital at 12.30 p.m. and doctors treated him. He was discharged at 2.30 p.m. from the hospital and was taken to Puzhal Prison in Chennai.

