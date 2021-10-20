Youths reach Srinagar after 15-day bicycle journey

Two youths from Gandhipuram in Coimbatore, who commenced their bicycle trip from Kanniyakumari, have reached Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday after 15 days of journey.

Surendar Nagaraj, a 25-year-old professional equestrian, said that he and his friend S. Sajeev, a 23-year-old college student, commenced their trip from Kanniyakumari on October 4 and reached Srinagar on Tuesday morning. “We covered around 250 km per day,” he told The Hindu over phone from Srinagar.

The duo traversed over 3,500 km in a span of 15 days on their bicycles, maintaining an average speed of around 20 kmph, Mr. Nagaraj said. He noted that the trip was intended as a tribute to Captain Vikram Batra, an Indian Army officer who died during ‘Operation Vijay’ of the Kargil War in 1999 and was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra by the Central government for his valour.

Mr. Nagaraj added that the duo threw around 5,000 seed balls at several locations en route during their journey.