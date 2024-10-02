GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youths launch signature campaign for repair of damaged roads

Published - October 02, 2024 05:38 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The damaged road in Shenbagapudur panchayat in Sathyamangalam taluk that people want to be re-laid in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The damaged road in Shenbagapudur panchayat in Sathyamangalam taluk that people want to be re-laid in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Youth from villages in Shenbagapudur panchayat, Sathyamangalam taluk, have launched a signature campaign urging the State Highways Department to repair the severely damaged roads in the area. The campaign began on Wednesday.

Villagers reported that the road from Maranur Mettukadai to Nadupalayam Thammakavanur, as well as the route to the Vedacinnanur Vaikal bridge, are in a deplorable condition, making them virtually impassable. Most locals rely on two-wheelers for commuting, and navigating the broken, gravel-strewn roads is increasingly challenging. Rainwater stagnation during the monsoon season adds to the difficulties faced by motorists and pedestrians.

The youth plan to collect signatures from all road users and villagers across the panchayat to submit a formal petition to the government, demanding urgent repairs.

Trade union leader R. Stalin Sivakumar inaugurated the campaign at Mettukadai, with Communist Party of India (CPI) South Union Secretary S.C. Natraj and others in attendance.

