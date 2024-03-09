ADVERTISEMENT

Youths gets attracted to Mahashivratri celebrations, says Vice-President at Isha Yoga in Coimbatore

March 09, 2024 09:27 am | Updated 09:28 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar along with the Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev at the Mahasivrathri celebrations on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The youths are getting attracted to the Mahashivratri celebrations, observed Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankar while speaking at the Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Center on Friday.

“The Mahashivratri celebrations here transcend language, nationality, religion, and culture, a rare unifying spectacle, and a great need for the present day world. The methods offered here are unique, with four paths - Bhakti, Kriya, Karma, and Gyan,” Mr. Dhankhar said.

The Vice-President was accompanied by his wife Sudhesh Dhankhar.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying L Murugan were also present on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US