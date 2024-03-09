GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youths gets attracted to Mahashivratri celebrations, says Vice-President at Isha Yoga in Coimbatore

March 09, 2024 09:27 am | Updated 09:28 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar along with the Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev at the Mahasivrathri celebrations on Friday.

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar along with the Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev at the Mahasivrathri celebrations on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The youths are getting attracted to the Mahashivratri celebrations, observed Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankar while speaking at the Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Center on Friday.

“The Mahashivratri celebrations here transcend language, nationality, religion, and culture, a rare unifying spectacle, and a great need for the present day world. The methods offered here are unique, with four paths - Bhakti, Kriya, Karma, and Gyan,” Mr. Dhankhar said.

The Vice-President was accompanied by his wife Sudhesh Dhankhar.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying L Murugan were also present on the occasion.

