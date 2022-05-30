Youths demand construction of pedestrian paths in Salem city

Youngsters, close to 20 members took out a cycle rally to the District Collectorate from outskirts on Salem on Monday demanding the State government and district administration to ensure footpaths on roadsides. Members of the Tamil Salai Panpadu Kazhagam cycled close to 40 km. from Jalagandapuram to the District Collectorate on Monday to create awareness on road safety and petitioned the Collector. The organisation demanded that the State government should enact a Road Safety Act to ensure accident-free atmosphere in State. The petitioners demanded that pedestrian paths must be constructed on both sides of major roads. They also demanded that automatic cameras must be installed on major roads to check over-speeding and a road safety force must be formed in State.