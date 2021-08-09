Youth’s body exhumed

The body of a 22-year-old youth was exhumed here on Sunday.

Moorthy (45) of Ennamangalam in Anthiyur Taluk, was living with his son Swaminathan and wife at Kalliyur in Appakudal. They were working at a brick kiln unit that belongs to Palanisamy. Swaminathan used to transport the bricks in pushcart to the godown. On July 31, while doing so, the pushcart hit the wooden bed in which the neighbour brick kiln unit owner Kumar was sitting. It led to an altercation between the two and other workers pacified them.

On August 1, Swaminathan was found dead near his house and later his body was buried at his native village. However, Moorthy suspected foul play in his son’s death and lodged a complaint with the Appakudal police. Revenue officials were informed and it was decided to exhume the body.

On Sunday, doctors from the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai exhumed the body in the presence of Anthiyur Tahsildar Vijayakumar, Village Administrative Officer Satheesh Kumar and Bhavani DSP Karthikeyan. Vital organs were lifted and sent for laboratory analysis. Only after receiving the report, further action could be initiated, the police said.