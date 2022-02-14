Youth’s beheaded body found

The Tiruppur City Police on Monday launched a probe into the beheading of a youth, whose body was found near Nallur in the city.

According to the police, Sathish (25), who was working in a private garment firm, visited an empty plot behind a private school in Serangadu late on Sunday with his colleague Ranjith. The two were allegedly consuming liquor around 11 p.m. when a gang of unidentified men threatened the duo and demanded cash and other belongings.

In the commotion that ensued, one of the gang members allegedly decapitated Sathish using a sickle and stabbed Ranjith. The gang members allegedly took the head with them and Ranjith was hospitalised with the help of locals, the police said.

The Tiruppur Rural (Nallur) police recovered the body on Monday. CCTV footages from the locality were reviewed and special teams have been formed to trace the head of the deceased and the whereabouts of the accused, according to the police.