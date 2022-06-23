Youth detained under Goondas Act in Salem

City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda on Wednesday invoked provisions of the Goondas Act against a 22-year-old youth for smuggling guktha.

The town police arrested M. Jairam of Second Agraharam on June 5, while he was smuggling 58 kg of gutkha on his bike. The police remanded him in prison. The city police arrested Jairam in September last year for smuggling 400 kg of gutkha.

Considering his regular involvement in smuggling of gutkha, Deputy Commissioner S.P. Lavanya recommended to the Police Commissioner to detain the accused under the Goondas Act.

On Wednesday, the Commissioner issued the order and the order copy was given to the accused at the Salem Central Prison, where he is currently lodged.