Youth wing conference objective is to restore State’s rights, says Udhayanidhi

The conference, postponed twice due to cyclone in Chennai and flooding in southern districts, will begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday with the party’s deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi hoisting the flag.

January 20, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau
DMK’s youth wing leader and Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday handed over a torch to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for the party’s youth wing conference to be organised at Pethanaickenpalayam on Sunday.

DMK’s youth wing leader and Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday handed over a torch to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for the party’s youth wing conference to be organised at Pethanaickenpalayam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

DMK’s youth wing leader and Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Saturday, said the key objective of the party’s youth wing conference in Salem on Sunday is to unseat the ruling BJP government at the Centre and restore the State’s rights.

Addressing mediapersons at Pethanaickenpalayam in Attur taluk, the venue for the party’s second youth conference, he said the Centre had grabbed the rights of the State government and the conference is to restore those rights. “Our educational rights were taken away by introducing NEET due to which we lost our sister Anitha and Dhanush from Salem district,” he said and added that the entrance points at the conference venue were named after them. “To restore our educational rights and cancel NEET, the only solution is to remove the BJP,” he said.

On Saturday evening, when Chief Minister M.K. Stalin arrived at the venue, he was accorded a warm welcome by conference coordinator and Minister of Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and other Ministers, MPs and MLAs. Mr. Stalin inaugurated a photo exhibition at the venue and also welcomed the 1,500-member motorcycle rally that was aimed at creating awareness among the people on the adverse impact of NEET. A 12-minute drone show depicting the history of the party and its leaders was presented. Later, the CM and other Ministers left.

The conference, postponed twice due to cyclone in Chennai and flooding in southern districts, would begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday with the party’s deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi hoisting the flag. Mr. Udhayanidhi would read the conference resolutions followed by speeches by senior leaders. Mr. Stalin is expected to deliver his speech at the end of the conference.

Organisers said five lakh people are expected to attend the conference and the police have made traffic diversions on the Salem – Attur National Highway while over 5,000 police personnel were posted for security.

