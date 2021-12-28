Youth who clashed at temple festival in Coimbatore asked to write Thirukkural

Ten youth, who were involved in a clash during a temple festival in Madukkarai on the outskirts of the city, were handed a novel punishment by a Sub-Inspector of Police.

Two groups of youth, numbering 10 and aged around 20, clashed over a dance for a folk music at a festival at the Ayyappan Temple in Madukkarai on Monday.

On reaching the spot after receiving information about the clash, Sub-Inspector E. Kaviyarasu took them to the police station. Following an appeal not to take action against them, considering their future, Mr. Kaviyarasu decided to hand them a novel punishment.

All the youth were asked to read the Thirukkural and write 100 couplets each. But, the students could write only a maximum of 10 or 12 each.

The parents of the youth were summoned to the station. In their presence, the youth, who included students, were warned of action if they repeated the offence.