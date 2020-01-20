Youth stages hunger strike for education loan

A 21-year-old youth on Saturday staged a hunger strike in front of a bank near Kangeyam demanding education loan for his higher studies.

G. Abishek aka Hariharan, a first-year diploma student at a private polytechnic college in Coimbatore, staged the protest at the Indian Bank branch located at Paranjervali village in Kangeyam Panchayat Union.

Speaking to The Hindu on Monday over phone, he said that his father met with an accident in 2010 causing prolonged illness and that his mother was psychologically affected by that incident since then.

“I finished my Class X examination in 2015 and worked for two years to support the family,” he said.

After deciding to pursue higher studies, Mr. Abishek said that he enrolled in a civil engineering diploma course at the polytechnic college in Saravanampatti in June 2019. However, he was unable to pay the fees, following which he applied for an education loan, he said.

He alleged that the bank officials demanded security for the loan. “Security for education loans under ₹4 lakh is not required,” Mr. Abishek asserted, noting that he applied for a loan amount of ₹1.2 lakh.

Based on a recommendation from one of his uncles, he staged the demonstration outside the Paranjervali branch of Indian Bank, he added.

A bank official said that Mr. Abishek withdrew the strike following talks held with officials from the Indian Bank as well as the police. Claiming that the bank did not ask for security, the official said that the bank merely asked for a guarantee signature ‘as a formality’. “He did not know the difference between security and guarantee, which led to this confusion,” the official aadded.

Following this incident, officials from the bank forwarded Mr. Abishek's petition to the zonal office in Erode. The education loan is expected to be sanctioned by this week and will be presented to Mr. Abishek following the verification of certificates, the bank official said.