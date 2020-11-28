Youth stabbed to death by gang in Peelamedu

Coimbatore

A youth was stabbed to death by a four-member gang at SIHS Colony in Peelamedu in the early hours of Friday.

According to police, T. Vignesh (24) and his friend Sujithran (30) visited a TASMAC shop in SIHS Colony on Thursday evening, where the gang threatened them with a knife demanding their mobile phones. While Sujithran handed over his phone, Vignesh allegedly refused to do so and one of the gang members stabbed him in the neck past midnight on Friday.

He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Based on Sujithran’s complaint, the Peelamedu police registered a case under Sections 302 (Murder) and 392 (Robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.

A senior officer from the Coimbatore City Police said that four special teams were formed on Friday to nab the accused. The available CCTV footages were under examination to ascertain the identity of the accused.