Youth smuggle sandalwood in TNSTC bus in Salem

Updated - August 17, 2024 08:19 pm IST

Published - August 17, 2024 08:18 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified individual smuggled sandalwood pieces on a government bus on Saturday. At around 9 a.m., a government bus arrived at Salem New Bus Stand from Chennai. During a ticket inspection at the bus stand, a youth fled from the bus upon seeing the inspector. Sensing something suspicious, the inspector checked the bag left by the youth and found 13 kg of sandalwood pieces in it. The officials immediately informed the Pallapatti police and handed it over to them. The police registered a case and verified CCTV footage at the bus stand. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the youth caught the bus at Vazhapadi in the district. Further investigation is on.

