Youth skill training programme in Dharmapuri

 A “youth skill festival” for unemployed youth, differently-abled persons and transmen is being organised by the State Rural Livelihood Mission in Nallampalli block on November 12. It will be a day-long training programme from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Block Mission Management Committee office in Nallampalli.

Any unemployed youth between 18 and 35 years of age can attend the training. Those with an educational qualification from Class VIII pass, diploma holders, engineering graduates or any graduate may participate.


