Coimbatore

‘Youth should create awarenesson COVID-19 pandemic’

Collector K. Megraj appealed to youth and students to create awareness among the public on the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release, Mr. Megraj said the district was reporting positive cases in single digit until recently and now the number of positive cases increased manifold and the situation forced reopening of COVID-19 care centres.

Mr. Megraj appealed to the students and youth to create awareness about the pandemic among their relatives and the public and advised that COVID-19 protocols should be strictly adhered to by the public to contain spread.

