Youth shares obscene photos of woman on social media, arrested

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police arrested a 19-year-old youth on Sunday on charges of posting on social media nude photos of a girl and sharing it with her relatives after she allegedly refused to accept his marriage proposal.

P. Ajith Kumar, a native of Kodaikkanal and employee of a textile company at Amaravathi Palayam in Tiruppur, was arrested based on a complaint filed by the 20-year-old woman.

Police said that Kumar and the woman had studied in the same school in Kodaikanal. He moved to Tiruppur for work after completing Class X. The girl’s family moved to Sevur in Tiruppur and she started working in a textile mill.

The two met a year ago and exchanged phone numbers. Subsequently, they used to have video chats and the girl allegedly shared her nude photos and videos as demanded by Kumar.

As per the complaint lodged by the girl, Kumar forced her for marriage, which she refused. He later posted obscene photos of the girl on social media and shared the same with her relatives. The Sulur police arrested Kumar on Sunday. He was produced before a judicial magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.