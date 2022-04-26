Youth sentenced to death for beheading minor girl

Special court also imposes a fine of ₹26,000 on him

A special court for the trial of POCSO Act cases here on Tuesday sentenced a youth to death for beheading a minor girl in 2018.

The police said K. Dinesh Kumar, 25, a driver, resided with his family at Sundarapuram at Attur. The victim, a Class VIII student of a government school, used to visit Dinesh Kumar’s house to collect flowers.

In October 2018, when the 14-year-old girl visited his house, Dinesh ill-treated her and made sexual advances. As she told him that she would inform her parents, Dinesh threatened her not to do so. But she narrated the incident to her parents.

Dinesh barged into her house with a sickle when her father and brother were away, attacked her mother and beheaded the girl. Neighbours and relatives rushed to the place, nabbed Dinesh and handed over him to the police.

The Attur Town police registered a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the POCSO Act.

Special judge S. Muruganantham also imposed a fine of ₹26,000 on Dinesh.