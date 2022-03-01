Coimbatore

Youth sentenced to 20 years imprisonment

Tiruppur The Mahila Court here on Monday sentenced a 28-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl near Uthukuli in 2020. According to police, he sexually assaulted the child after taking her to a neighbour’s house. Based on the complaint from the victim’s mother, the Kangeyam All Women Police arrested him. Mahila Court Judge V.P. Sugandhi also imposed a fine of ₹Rs. 10,000, on the accused.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 1, 2022 11:37:26 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/youth-sentenced-to-20-years-imprisonment/article65144193.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY