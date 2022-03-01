Youth sentenced to 20 years imprisonment

Tiruppur The Mahila Court here on Monday sentenced a 28-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl near Uthukuli in 2020. According to police, he sexually assaulted the child after taking her to a neighbour’s house. Based on the complaint from the victim’s mother, the Kangeyam All Women Police arrested him. Mahila Court Judge V.P. Sugandhi also imposed a fine of ₹Rs. 10,000, on the accused.