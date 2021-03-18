Youth release voters’ manifesto

SALEM

A group of youth from Omalur constituency have released a voters’ manifesto to highlights the needs of the public in the constituency.

P.Tamil Manoj Prashanth, an IT professional who organised the manifesto, said the aim of the programme was to understand the needs of the public and highlight them in the manifesto. The group was planning to release similar manifestos for other constituencies as well.

They demanded a scent manufacturing unit, cold storage facility for stocking flowers, steps to prevent illegal sand mining, free electricity for manufacturing sleeping mats, sugar mill and measures to prevent release of effluents into Sarbanga river.

The public also demanded Geographical Identity tag for the jaggery and sleeping mats manufactured here. They demanded better bus facilities and operation of free mini vans for transporting agriculture produce to markets.