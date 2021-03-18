Coimbatore

Youth release voters’ manifesto

A group of youth from Omalur constituency have released a voters’ manifesto to highlights the needs of the public in the constituency.

P.Tamil Manoj Prashanth, an IT professional who organised the manifesto, said the aim of the programme was to understand the needs of the public and highlight them in the manifesto. The group was planning to release similar manifestos for other constituencies as well.

They demanded a scent manufacturing unit, cold storage facility for stocking flowers, steps to prevent illegal sand mining, free electricity for manufacturing sleeping mats, sugar mill and measures to prevent release of effluents into Sarbanga river.

The public also demanded Geographical Identity tag for the jaggery and sleeping mats manufactured here. They demanded better bus facilities and operation of free mini vans for transporting agriculture produce to markets.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 18, 2021 10:55:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/youth-release-voters-manifesto/article34102692.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY