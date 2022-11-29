Youth murders father near Pollachi

November 29, 2022 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 24-year-old man was arrested on charges of murdering his father at Gomangalam near Pollachi on Sunday.

According to the police, S. Priyadharshan from Poosaripatty stabbed his father M. Sivalingam (50), a daily wage labourer, outside a Tasmac outlet. Sivalingam, an alcoholic, was not going to work regularly. Priyadharshan, a driver, used to quarrel with his father over the latter’s addiction. On Sunday, Sivalingam and his friend Sabari went to a TASMAC outlet at Poosaripatty and consumed alcohol. Around 3 p.m., as the duo was standing outside the outlet under the influence of alcohol, Priyadharshan arrived there on a two-wheeler. The youth took out a knife and stabbed Sivalingam multiple times in the presence of other tipplers. Sivalingam died on the spot due to a deep stab on his neck. The police shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, for post-mortem. The Gomangalam police arrested Priyadharshan and he was remanded in judicial custody.

