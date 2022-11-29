Youth murders father near Pollachi

November 29, 2022 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old man was arrested on charges of murdering his father at Gomangalam near Pollachi on Sunday.

According to the police, S. Priyadharshan from Poosaripatty stabbed his father M. Sivalingam (50), a daily wage labourer, outside a Tasmac outlet. Sivalingam, an alcoholic, was not going to work regularly. Priyadharshan, a driver, used to quarrel with his father over the latter’s addiction. On Sunday, Sivalingam and his friend Sabari went to a TASMAC outlet at Poosaripatty and consumed alcohol. Around 3 p.m., as the duo was standing outside the outlet under the influence of alcohol, Priyadharshan arrived there on a two-wheeler. The youth took out a knife and stabbed Sivalingam multiple times in the presence of other tipplers. Sivalingam died on the spot due to a deep stab on his neck. The police shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, for post-mortem. The Gomangalam police arrested Priyadharshan and he was remanded in judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US