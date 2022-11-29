  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup, Ecuador vs Senegal LIVE: Sarr helps Senegal to 1-0, HT

Youth murders father near Pollachi

November 29, 2022 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old man was arrested on charges of murdering his father at Gomangalam near Pollachi on Sunday.

According to the police, S. Priyadharshan from Poosaripatty stabbed his father M. Sivalingam (50), a daily wage labourer, outside a Tasmac outlet. Sivalingam, an alcoholic, was not going to work regularly. Priyadharshan, a driver, used to quarrel with his father over the latter’s addiction. On Sunday, Sivalingam and his friend Sabari went to a TASMAC outlet at Poosaripatty and consumed alcohol. Around 3 p.m., as the duo was standing outside the outlet under the influence of alcohol, Priyadharshan arrived there on a two-wheeler. The youth took out a knife and stabbed Sivalingam multiple times in the presence of other tipplers. Sivalingam died on the spot due to a deep stab on his neck. The police shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, for post-mortem. The Gomangalam police arrested Priyadharshan and he was remanded in judicial custody.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / murder

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.