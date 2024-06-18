Youth murdered by unidentified gang in Tiruppur

A youth was reportedly murdered by a five-member gang at Karunagarapuri in Tiruppur on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Satish Kumar (30), a worker in a textile unit, was cornered outside a bakery where he had gone for refreshment and hacked to death by the assailants who had come in two-wheelers. They sped away after committing the crime.

The Tiruppur North police took possession of the body and had the postmortem conducted at the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special teams are on the lookout for the assailants, and are investigating the case from the angle of previous enmity.

Body of youth found, relatives suspect murder

The body of a youth identified by police as Mohan (30) of 15 Velampalayam was found at an isolated spot in the locality on Tuesday.

Police sources said that Mohan, a labourer in a textile unit, had not returned home after work on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raising suspicion over the death, parents and relatives of the deceased refused to accept the body after post-mortem at the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur.

They alleged that Mohan’s body bore injuries indicating that he had been beaten to death.

They relented after Anupparpalayam police promised to identify the culprits and registered a case of unnatural death.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.