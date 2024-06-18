GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth murdered by unidentified gang in Tiruppur

Published - June 18, 2024 10:55 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A youth was reportedly murdered by a five-member gang at Karunagarapuri in Tiruppur on Tuesday.

Satish Kumar (30), a worker in a textile unit, was cornered outside a bakery where he had gone for refreshment and hacked to death by the assailants who had come in two-wheelers. They sped away after committing the crime.

The Tiruppur North police took possession of the body and had the postmortem conducted at the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur.

Special teams are on the lookout for the assailants, and are investigating the case from the angle of previous enmity.

Body of youth found, relatives suspect murder

The body of a youth identified by police as Mohan (30) of 15 Velampalayam was found at an isolated spot in the locality on Tuesday.

Police sources said that Mohan, a labourer in a textile unit, had not returned home after work on Monday.

Raising suspicion over the death, parents and relatives of the deceased refused to accept the body after post-mortem at the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur.

They alleged that Mohan’s body bore injuries indicating that he had been beaten to death.

They relented after Anupparpalayam police promised to identify the culprits and registered a case of unnatural death.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.