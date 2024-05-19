Youth kills mother in Salem

The Poolampatti police arrested V. Thamaraiselvan (23) of Karimangalam in Dharmapuri district on charges of murdering his mother in Salem.

His parents, Venkateswaran (48) and Lakshmi (42), stayed at Lakshmi’s father’s house at Eruppali. On Saturday night, Thamaraiselvan came to his grandfather’s house drunk and a quarrel erupted between him and his parents, who were also in an inebriated state. Thamaraiselvan attacked his mother with a knife and she died on the spot. His father sustained injuries in the attack. The local residents overpowered him and informed Poolampatti police. The police arrested the accused.

Salem district registers 270.2 mm of rainfall

Several parts of Salem district experienced heavy rain on Sunday. In the past 12 hours that ended on Sunday at 6 p.m., Salem district registered 270.2 mm of rainfall: 68 mm in Kariyakovil, 32 mm in Edappadi, 31.6 mm in Vazhapadi, 22.6 mm in Yethapur, 20 mm each at Yercaud and Gangavalli, 16.2 mm in Mettur, 15.6 mm in Omalur, 14.4 mm in Sankagiri, 10.1 mm in Nathakarai, 6 mm in Attur, 5 mm in Aanaimaduvu, 4 mm in Thammampatti, 2.6 mm in Danishpet, 2 mm in Veeraganur, and 0.1 mm in Salem.

Woman fined for minor son driving two-wheeler

The Salem City Police on Sunday fined the mother of a 13-year-old boy who was riding a two-wheeler at Kuranguchavadi on the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway. The police stopped the vehicle and found that the rider was a minor and the vehicle was registered in the boy’s mother’s name. Following this, the police asked his parents to come to Suramangalam Police Station, registered a case, and imposed a fine of ₹6,000 on the boy’s mother, B. Vijaya of Iyyamperumampatti, under the Motor Vehicles Act, and warned the parents not to allow their minor children to drive the vehicles.

Ends.