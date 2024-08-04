Youth kills man, kidnaps his daughter in Krishnagiri

A 25-year-old youth allegedly killed a 47-year-old man in Krishnagiri and kidnapped his 17-year-old daughter on Sunday.

A man residing at J. Karupalli near Kelamangalam in Krishnagiri district was a casual labourer. His daughter is studying in Class XII at a government school in the same village. On October 23, 2023, while the girl was returning home from school, G. Venkataraj of the same village forced her to marry him.

Her father lodged a complaint with Kelamangalam police, who registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, arrested Venkataraj, and remanded him in prison. Later, he came out on bail.

Police said that early Sunday morning, Venkataraj came to the girl’s house and quarrelled with the casual labourer to withdraw the POCSO case lodged against him. During the quarrel, Venkataraj allegedly attacked him using a wooden log and an iron rod and killed him. Later, he kidnapped the girl. On information, Kelamangalam police came to the spot and sent the body to Krishnagiri Government Hospital for a postmortem.

Krishnagiri District Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai went to the spot and investigated. A special team was formed to nab the culprit and rescue the girl. Mr. Thangadurai said the girl and the accused were secured in the evening and investigations are on.

