Youth kills father in Salem

A youth allegedly killed his father in a brawl after the latter came home drunk and beat his wife.

According to the police, around 10 p.m. on Monday, C. Mariappan alias Chinnapaiyan (45) of Omalur came home in an inebriated state and started beating his wife Kulandaiammal (42). Their son Vishnukumar (25) quarrelled with his father in support of his mother. The quarrel turned into a brawl and Vishnukumar attacked Mariappan with a stone. He died on the spot. The Omalur police arrested Vishnukumar. He was remanded in custody on Tuesday.