Youth killed in drunken brawl

11 March 2020 00:18 IST

A 24-year-old worker at a sizing mill was murdered by his friends in drunken brawl and the head was found placed on the wall of a bridge across Pitchaikaran Canal at Lakshmi Nagar in Soolai on Monday.

At 11 p.m. on Monday, passersby noticed the head and alerted the police. Additional Superintendent of Police Pon Karthick Kumar, Erode Town DSP Raju, inspectors from Karungalpalayam and Veerappanchatiram police stations inspected the spot and found the mutilated body about 300 m away from the area. The victim was identified as S. Prithiviraj of Narayanan Nagar in Pachapatti in Salem district. He and his friends Manikandan, Murali, Mustafa and Santhana Barathi were working at the unit.

On Monday, they were consuming liquor near the canal when an altercation broke between them. Mustafa and Prithiviraj started attacking each other and the other three also started attacking Prithiviraj in which he suffered injuries and fell unconscious.

The police said that they severed the head, placed it on the wall and left. Manikandan, who suffered injuries, was admitted at a hospital. A case was registered and the police picked up two persons.