Youth killed in accident

and his friend M. Vinoth (21) completed their work at Panamarathupatti on Sunday. In the evening, they headed towards their village by bike. While they reached Kammalapatti Vathiyarkadu, the motorcycle skidded and in the impact the two fell down and suffered injuries. Both were admitted to the Salem Government Hospital, but Bharath died on injuries .