Youth killed in accident

Coimbatore

29 January 2022 23:49 IST

A youth was killed and six others were injured in a road accident at Chettipalayam in the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday.

According to the police, Neil George (22), a first-year MBA student at a private college, was travelling in a car with six of his friends on Chettipalayam-Negamam road. The vehicle approached Periyakuili Pirivu near Chettipalayam around 4.45 p.m. when it lost control after seeing a truck approach in the opposite direction and the car turned turtle.

Neil George died on the spot due to heavy bleeding injuries while his friends Brijesh, Sree, Varshini, Nancy, Vasanth and Michael escaped with injuries.

One of the injured persons was learning how to drive with the help of others and allegedly drove the car in a rash manner, which led to the accident, the police alleged. The Chettipalayam police registered a case and further investigations are on.

Remand prisoner escapes

A remand prisoner at Coimbatore Central Prison, who was admitted in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for COVID-19 treatment, allegedly escaped from the hospital in the early hours of Saturday.

Police sources said that G. Gajendran was remanded in judicial custody in the prison in July 2020. After testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the month, he was admitted in CMCH for treatment.

On Saturday, he managed to escape from the COVID-19 ward after an Armed Reserve police constable who was monitoring him was allegedly asleep.

The Race Course police registered a case and formed two special teams to trace the remand prisoner.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Armed Reserve) for Coimbatore City Police T.V. Muralidharan placed V. Balaji, who allegedly fell asleep while monitoring the accused at CMCH, under suspension on charges of dereliction of duty on Saturday evening, the sources said.

Girl’s head severed in accident

In a freak accident, a 10-year-old girl died after her head was severed due to her shawl, which got caught in the wheels of a two-wheeler near Annur on Friday evening.

The police said that S. Dharshana was taken by her mother to the Government Hospital in Annur for a medical check-up and they were driven to the hospital from their residence in Vadakkalur by their neighbour Vignesh (26). Around 10 p.m. on Friday, the three were returning home on the same two-wheeler on Annur-Othimalai road when one end of the girl’s shawl got caught in the rear wheel of the two-wheeler.

As she wore the shawl tightly around her neck, her head was severed from the body due to the force exerted. The girl was tightly sandwiched between her mother and the neighbour on the two-wheeler and she did not fall down after her shawl got caught in the wheel, according to the police. The Annur police registered a case against Vignesh and further investigations are on.