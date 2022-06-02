Youth Kidnapped in Salem

A 22-year-old youth was kidnapped allegedly for not paying money to a car dealer on Thursday.

According to police, M Jayaram (22), a native of Rajasthan runs a grocery shop at Pattai Kovil locality in Salem town.

On Thursday morning, four people came to his shop and spoke to him. Suddenly, they forcibly took him with them in a car and asked his father for ₹20 lakh to return his son and fled from the spot.

His father, Moolaram, alerted Town police and they rushed to the spot and verified CCTV footage. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Jayaram bought a car from a car dealer, Suresh, in Bengaluru for his friend and had not paid ₹1.75 lakh for the car.

Through mobile phone signals, police identified the gang was in Bengaluru and a special team of police headed to Bengaluru from Salem.

Police sources told The Hindu that Jayaram and his father in the past were allegedly involved in gutkha sale. “So, we suspect many issues behind the kidnapping. We are inquiring from all angles,” police sources added.