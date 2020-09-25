Youth kidnapped, attacked by family for marrying minor girl outside caste in Salem

The Salem district police on Friday registered a case against the kin of a 25-year-old youth for kidnapping and attacking him for marrying a girl from another caste. Police have also registered a case against the youth under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for marrying a minor girl.

According to police, Arul Kumar (25) a caste Hindu from Vazhapadi here had married a 16-year-old girl from Arunthathiyar community near Ethapur early this year, and the couple fled to Pallipalayam.

Arul Kumar’s family runs an eatery and the girl’s family members are daily wagers.

Police said Arul Kumar’s family members, who opposed the marriage, kidnapped him from Pallipalayam in the late hours of Wednesday and they allegedly attacked him. They tonsured him, following which he escaped and lodged a complaint with Vazhappadi police.

Police have registered a case of kidnap and assault against Arul Kumar’s mother Abila, brothers Nehru and Venkatesan, sister Parimala and cousins Manikandan and Raghunathan.

The girl’s mother lodged a complaint in February that her daughter was missing. Vazhapadi All Women Police Station registered a case against Arul Kumar under the POCSO Act. According to police, the girl is pregnant and she has been sent to her family here.