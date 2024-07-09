ADVERTISEMENT

Youth injured in motorcycle-car collision at Kallar near Mettupalayam dies

Published - July 09, 2024 08:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A youth, who suffered severe injuries after the two-wheeler he was riding pillion collided with the camp vehicle of the Nilgiris District Superintendent of Police near Mettupalayam on Monday, died in the early Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Junaid, 19, who hailed from the Nilgiris. The rider, R. Althaf, 21, also from the Nilgiris, died while being rushed to a private hospital on Monday evening.

The accident took place around 5 p.m. near Kallar on Mettupalayam – Udhagamandalam Road on Monday. According to the police, the motorcycle travelled by the duo collided head on with the police vehicle, while attempting to overtake another vehicle.

The two riders were thrown off and the two-wheeler caught fire in the impact of the collision. The Mettupalayam police said the accident was caused by negligent driving by Althaf.

