GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth injured in motorcycle-car collision at Kallar near Mettupalayam dies

Published - July 09, 2024 08:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A youth, who suffered severe injuries after the two-wheeler he was riding pillion collided with the camp vehicle of the Nilgiris District Superintendent of Police near Mettupalayam on Monday, died in the early Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Junaid, 19, who hailed from the Nilgiris. The rider, R. Althaf, 21, also from the Nilgiris, died while being rushed to a private hospital on Monday evening.

The accident took place around 5 p.m. near Kallar on Mettupalayam – Udhagamandalam Road on Monday. According to the police, the motorcycle travelled by the duo collided head on with the police vehicle, while attempting to overtake another vehicle.

The two riders were thrown off and the two-wheeler caught fire in the impact of the collision. The Mettupalayam police said the accident was caused by negligent driving by Althaf.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.