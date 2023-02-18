ADVERTISEMENT

Youth injured in attack in Coimbatore

February 18, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The brother of a murder-accused who was killed in the district court complex, a few days ago, sustained injuries in a supposed retaliatory attack on Friday night by three persons he had assaulted earlier in Kovilpalayam limits.

Pradeep (19) had allegedly inflicted injuries with a sharp weapon on three construction workers, Marimuthu (34), Sampath (21) and Kumaravelu (24), all belonging to Dharmapuri district, reportedly to vent anger over the murder of his brother.

The trio had reportedly attacked Pradeep in defence, and lodged a complaint with the Kovilpalayam police. Sources said Pradeep, who was currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital under police protection, has been booked in the case.

